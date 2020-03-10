It looks like Top Dawg Entertainment is getting ready to sweep the game in 2020. With new albums from Kendrick Lamar and SZA likely to drop this year, ScHoolboy Q is also getting ready to drop his follow-up to CrasH Talk. The rapper just wrapped up his European run on the CrasH tour with Jay Rock where he doubled down on his promise to drop a brand new album before the year ends. "Let me tell you this. I'm droppin' a new album this year y'all," he said during the final date in Moscow.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Q's tour runs for Crash Talk has not been as extensive as some of his previous efforts. His North American run was nineteen dates across the U.S. and Canada in November and early December before kicking off the European run in January. Perhaps the short tour is a sign that he'll be back in California locking in-studio time for his next project.

Along with Q, there's been rumors floating around that Kendrick will also be unleashing a new album this year. He has yet to confirm this but he did recently announce his new media company, pgLang with Dave Free which prompted immediate speculation that he would be releasing new music. SZA also teased her new album would be dropping this year so it looks like we'll be getting tons of good music from the TDE camp this year.

Watch Q's announcement in his latest vlog below.