ScHoolboy Q Assists Nez On Deep House-Infused Banger "Wild Youngster"

We've seen a few producers begin to step away from working behind the scenes and into the limelight. Sonny Digital and Young Chop are two artists that come to mind but now, we're getting one half of Nez & Rio coming to the forefront. With the assistance of ScHoolboy Q, an artist Nez has produced for on various occasions over the years, he comes through with his latest track, "Wild Youngster." Bringing some deep house influence into the fold, Q only brings a few bars to the table while Nez' filtered vocals ring over the bass-heavy beat.

"I want to make people feel again. I want to make people dance. I'm creating my universe through sound," Nez told The Fader. "The feeling I got visiting Paris during fashion week and going to the afterparties. In my head, I was thinking 'what would Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss be partying to in the 90s with Gianni Versace.' House music started in Chicago, it has always had a major impact on me because that's the music that we grew up listening and partying to."

Quotable Lyrics

How I get the big crib price, n***a, woah

Wonder what them M's feel like, n***a, woah

Can I come again like Christ, n***a, woah

It's so many girls in here, girls in here