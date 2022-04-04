The TDE camp has practically left fans anticipating new music from all its major players. We did receive new music from Isaiah Rashad in 2021 but none of the members of Black Hippy slid through with new heat. We received a few updates surrounding new music from Kendrick Lamar, Ab-Soul, ScHoolboy Q and Jay Rock over the past 12 months but nothing has been solidified as of yet.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

It's been three years since the release of CrasH Talk but it looks like ScHoolboy Q could be gearing up for the release of his next album. The rapper took to Instagram over the weekend where he announced his new single, "Soccer Dad." The rapper's new single leads with triumphant horns that pair perfectly with his return. "Now here we go again / Before I had a fam, was mapping out / Everything I wanted, earned what I planned/ You pussy ni**as know about my body / Caught my second wind / Quit actin’ like me and my crew of ni**as ain’t bring the rappers in," he raps on the record.

The rapper simply captioned the post, "See You Soon," before the trailer revealed a release date set for Tuesday, April 5th. Needless to say, we're excited to hear some new heat from ScHoolboy Q.

Check the post below and let us know your thoughts on the snippet.