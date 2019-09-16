ScHoolboy Q is a few months removed from his latest project, CrasH Talk which arrived earlier this year. Although it faced a few delays, it finally dropped and the rapper's been pushing it since. Surprisingly, he's been relatively low key since its release. He did a few shows throughout the summer but for the most part, he's been pretty quiet.



Erik Voake/Getty Images

It appears as though it's only because he's been getting ready to hit the road. ScHoolboy Q took to Instagram to announce the upcoming CrasH tour. The rapper's tour consists of nineteen dates across America with one of those dates being Q's only Canadian date. He'll be hitting the road with Nav as well. The tour kicks off in Houston on Nov. 4th before concluding on Dec. 4th in his hometown of Los Angeles.

This marks the first leg of the tour but he'll be hitting Europe this winter for the second run. This time, he'll get some help from Jay Rock who will be serving as the opener. The tour kicks off in Dublin on Jan. 24 before closing out in Moscow on Feb. 22nd. He'll also be hitting cities like London, Paris, Brussels, Berlin, and more. Unshockingly, he will not be going to Sweden in light of A$AP Rocky's arrest in conviction in the country this past summer.

Peep the dates below.