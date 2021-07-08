ScHoolboy Q & Vince Staples Shined Together On 2016's "Ride Out"

Five years ago today, ScHoolboy Q followed up the commercial success of 2014's Oxymoron with the dark and introspective 17-track album Blank Face LP. Led by singles such as "Groovy Tony" and the Kanye West-assisted "That Part," the TDE artist's fourth studio album lauded with critical acclaim, and it even earned him Grammy nominations for "Best Rap Album" and "Best Rap Performance."

On the five-year anniversary of ScHoolboy's revered 2016 full-length, it's worth highlighting one of the project's brighter songs. "Ride Out" features fellow West Coast rapper Vince Staples, and their spirited collaboration was definitely one for the books.

As seen above in the throwback tweet from ScHoolboy Q, Vince and the TDE artist have been friends and collaborators for several years now, despite them not having released a considerable amount of songs together. They first united on wax for "Back Sellin’ Crack" with Mac Miller in 2013, and "Ride Out" is another great example of their musical chemistry.

In honor of the anniversary of Blank Face LP, revisit ScHoolboy Q and Vince Staples' underrated collaboration on "Ride Out" below. Five years after its release, what tracks from ScHoolboy's fourth studio album do you still keep in rotation?

Quotable Lyrics

Cripping on my minibike (Oh), either hoop or selling white

Brillo pad, the smoker's pipe, my pistol cocked, you tryna fight?

Say he wanna be a cuz, put his brains to the right

Bruh, this ain't the eighties, man, niggas shooting everything

Everything, you know the gang we represent

Specialize in pistol grips, shooting out my mama's whip

Always gotta empty clip, Top Dawg in this bitch

Niggas putting dicks inside your baby mama's mama's lips