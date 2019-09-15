As exciting as it can be for artists to tease collaborations, sometimes the anticipation is unbearable. When Cardo - the producer alternatively known as Cardo Got Wingz - tweeted this morning that he has music on the way featuring Valee and Schoolboy Q, it was one of those cases when I think I'd prefer being left in the dark until the track magically arrived. However, Cardo did hint that the song is coming "soon".

However, it's hard not to be skeptical about this "soon" claim when Cardo and Valee have lied to us in the past. Last June, Cardo tweeted that we would be getting a collaborative project between him and the Chicago rapper by the end of the year, which has still never dropped. The project, titled Season Of Da Sickness, has supposedly been held up due to Valee, or someone in his camp, not responding to Cardo's phone calls. Either way, we need them to pull it together because, after hearing their song, "Own Shit", a whole album would surely be fire.

Cardo has also worked with Schoolboy Q many times before, so we know the TDE rapper sounds nice on his beats. Cardo produced "THat Part" and "By Any Means" off of Q's Blank Face LP, and "Dangerous' and "Water" off of CrasH Talk. Valee tends to entice artists to mimic his flows when they hop on a track with him - or when they don't - so it'd be interesting to hear what Schoolboy would bring to the table.