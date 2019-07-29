ScHoolboy Q & Alchemist Kick It Old School On "W.Y.G.D.T.N.S."

ScHoolboy Q has, by all accounts, recently dropped some "new shit." We are, of course, referring to his fifth studio album CrasH Talk, which arrived at the tail end of April to relatively solid acclaim. Yet as Russell Crowe once asked the salivating masses in Gladiator, "are you not entertained?" Evidently, they never are. In response, Q has taken to a slick, lo-fi Alchemist beat to clear the air. The question "when you gon' drop that new shit?" makes for the centerpiece of this latest loosie, the title's lengthy acronym unveiled.

For the most part, the track is content to wander unplanned, though that's not to say the voyage lacks focus. Q's bars remain sharp as ever, even when delivered at a golfer's pace. "Between my life, my fame, my body, my daughter, be happy I'm focused/stay on that flight like tourists," he spits, over a jazzy guitar scale. Unfortunately, ScHoolboy's actual rapping makes up a small fraction of the track, though the vibe should be enough to keep sustained interest.

Quotable Lyrics

Between my life, my fame, my body, my daughter

Be happy I'm focused

Stay on that flight like tourists

