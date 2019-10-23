There are a few ways to try and prevent students from cheating on exams and a school in India went as far as to put cardboard boxes on student's heads to prevent them from looking at their neighbour's papers. Bhagat Pre-University College in Haveri, Karnataka has since issued an apology after seemingly receiving some backlash.

According to BBC News, the method was only used on an "experimental basis" after a school official saw another institution using the same trick. Apparently, the whole ordeal was based on students consent and some even brought their own boxes. "There was no compulsion of any kind. You can see in the photograph that some students were not wearing it," a school official told the publication. "Some who wore it removed it after 15 minutes, some after 20 minutes and we ourselves asked them to remove it after one hour."

Deputy director of the local pre-University Education Board, SC Peerjade, did not approve of the act at all. "When I got a message on this, I immediately went to the college and ordered the management to stop the practice," he said, as per The India Times. "I also issued a notice to the college management and am contemplating disciplinary action against them for implementing this idea."