Schitt’s Creek swept every comedy award at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, Sunday, capping off the series' final season with a historic bang. The show set a record for most comedy wins for a single season, with nine total awards, counting two creative arts Emmys the show won, last week.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

"The six years that I've spent working on this show have been the best six years of my entire life and I am so so proud of the cast and crew and the writers," said Annie Murphy, who won for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. "I'm so proud of a show that stands for love and kindness and inclusivity and acceptance because those four things are things that we need more than ever right now."

“I guess it’s kind of ironical that the straightest role I’ve ever played lands, me an Emmy for a comedy performance. So now I seriously have to question just what I’ve been doing for the past 50 years,” said Eugene Levy, who won for lead actor.

All seven comedy Emmys, including four acting Emmys, one directing, one writing, and one series honor, were awarded to Schitt's Creek. The series was picked up by Netflix and is available to stream there now.

[Via]