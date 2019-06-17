mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

SCARLXRD Previews Eighth Studio Album With "GXING THE DISTANCE"

Milca P.
June 17, 2019 00:19
SCRLXRD shares new track,


Genre-fusing sensation SCARLXRD has returned with his newest track "GXING THE DISTANCE."

The new song is the first to come of the UK-born artist's eighth studio album, IMMXRTALISATIXN, set to arrive on October 4th. Until then, SCARLXRD has promised to deliver on a new track every month leading into the official project's arrival. The effort boasts a total of 24 tracks at the moment and judging by "GXING THE DISTANCE," is set to maintain the 24-year old's signature blend of hip-hop and metal.

The new track coincides with a tour run that will find Scar trekking the United States, including a set at Brooklyn's Afropunk Festival, before heading to Europe for a second leg.

Listen to "GXING THE DISTANCE" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Still don't give a fuck about what anybody thinks
Really 'bout to blow, you're gonna miss it if you blink
I won't ever change, it's only Bombay that I drink
Guess my mind's still fucked up, I should invest in a shrink

