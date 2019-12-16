Scarlxrd Drops Off Final Project Of The Year

Scarlxrd has returned to gift listeners with his ninth studio album, sharing Acquired Taste, Vol. 1 as his third and final full-length drop of the year,

On Acquired Taste, Vol. 1, Scasrlxrd goes off for 18 total tracks, and he makes no room for features.

"Take a deep listen and feel the vibes.," he instructs followers on Instagram. "I can only write and vocalise on sounds I connect with. And this is where I am. Enjoy."

Earlier this year, Scarlxrd shared his infinity and Immxrtalisatixn projects. If the past period in time is any indication,however, the British artist is poised for a strong 2020.