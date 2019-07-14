We recently reported on Scarlett Johansson speaking out on casting diversity and feeling as though no roles were off-limits. Apparently, it looks as though the aforementioned comments were fake news. According to Variety, Johansson spoke out after experiencing much backlash. A statement was released and read the following: "An interview that was recently published has been edited for click bait and is widely taken out of context. The question I was answering in my conversation with the contemporary artist, David Salle, was about the confrontation between political correctness and art. I personally feel that, in an ideal world, any actor should be able to play anybody and Art, in all forms, should be immune to political correctness. That is the point I was making, albeit didn’t come across that way."

John Phillips/Getty Images

Johansson also brought clarity to certain topics that were touched during the interview. As such, she recognized her privilege in that not all actors get the same opportunities as those who are Caucasian and cis-gendered. And evidently, such comments coming from the actress clearly go against what was initially promoted as her words. "I continue to support, and always have, diversity in every industry and will continue to fight for projects where everyone is included," she finally shared.

