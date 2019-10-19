The Marvel Cinematic Universe is being egged on by its own stars to create a female-led film and it's safe to say the fans couldn't agree more. Scarlett Johansson who stars as Black Widow in the MCU expressed the latter in a recent interview with Variety, detailing how she may not know the future of her character but she wants a certain future for other females in the universe. "Obviously, it’s a little more opaque for my character. But that group of actresses is so incredibly powerful and when they come together, it’s explosive and unstoppable. So yes, I’m pushing for that. I think audiences want it and I’m definitely one of them," she said.



Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Brie Larson, who stars as Captain Marvel, even expressed her want for all the female stars to come together - clearly, it's time.

“I think that is what we want, we want to see females working together, ideally in their own film and we really have been saying this a lot but the more that people talk about it and say they are behind that and are interested in that the higher likelihood it is that that could happen. People are listening. They’re watching,” Brie said, while Tessa Thompson (who plays Valkyrie in the MCU) added: “I want to work together as a team, us women, doing things in a film or two.”