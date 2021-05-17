The Marvel Cinematic Universe hasn't suffered many flubs and long-term delays since its awe-inspiring run began in 2008 with the release of Ironman. However, the COVID-19 pandemic was probably the only hurdle that was able to temporarily derail the massive superhero franchise. Thus, the MCU's highly anticipated "Phase Four" and its first film, Black Widow, were significantly pushed back.

Following the high from Marvel's recent streaming hits WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Black Widow set to finally release this summer. In addition to Scarlett Johansson reprising her role as Natasha Romanoff, actors such as Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and O. T. Fagbenle will make appearances in the film as well.

According to Complex, Marvel Studios shared an exciting new clip from the long-awaited standalone film during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday night, and it reportedly aired soon after Johansson accepted her Generation Award.

The high-octane footage finds Johansson and Pugh's characters in a high-speed car chase when an unknown motorcycle-riding assailant opens fire on the sisters. In addition to offering insight as to the villain(s) that Johansson's character will be facing throughout Black Widow, the new clip also gives a glimpse of the on-screen chemistry between Johansson and Pugh.

Black Widow will finally hit theatres (and Disney+ with Premier Access) on July 9, but in the meantime, check out the action-packed teaser footage below.

