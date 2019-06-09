You may know him as Scarface of the illustrious Geto Boys. But to members of the electorate in Houston, his paternal name of Brad Jones figures in the running for District D's next city council representative. As of this writing, Scarface has officially entered the realm of municipal politics, after openly contemplating his decision over Instagram in the past few days.

It all began three days ago when Scarface uploaded the following open-ended question as a singular post. Should I run for HOUSTON City Council??" he asked on Instagram, to an overwhelmingly positive reception. Then within days, a campaign poster was put up depicting his official pitch for the incumbency. The following website was also erected with a PayPal function that links to a donation-feed. Scarface hasn't yet put his political platform in writing. The website implies that very notion by issuing a "Coming Soon.." proviso below the PayPal icon.

Scarface is undoubtedly a revered character in Houston, let alone his local District D, where his electoral push will be centered. Just last year, Mayor Sylvester Turner and Councilman Dwight Boykins declared June 26th as "Brad 'Scarface' Jones Day" throughout the eleven districts in Houston, Texas. Some weeks later, Scarface joined the existing high council for The Positive Purpose Movement - a nonprofit that aims to better the greater H-Town community through "education, empowerment, and enrichment."

Paras Griffin/Getty Images