We've lost yet another legend and music fans worldwide are mourning. Johnny Nash, most notably known for his classic tune "I Can See Clearly Now," has passed away according to his family. Nash began singing when he was just a child and by 1972, his hit topped the charts and made him a household name. He never quite amassed the same success with his other projects, but the reggae-influenced crooner was beloved in the industry.



Hulton Archive / Stringer / Getty Images

The Houston native burst onto the music scene in 1957 with his debut single "A Teenager Sings the Blues" and reportedly kept working on his craft and creating music far until 2006. While there has yet to be a cause of death shared with the public, his son told news outlets that Johnny Nash had been suffering from declining health in recent years. He passed away at the age of 80 at his Houston home.

Tens of thousands of people have shared their condolences on social media, especially those from musical backgrounds who admired Nash. Rapper Scarface mourned the death of his relative on Twitter. "My cousin Johnny Nash ' I can see clearly now the rain is gone' has left us to be with the father rest easy big fella," he tweeted. Check out Johnny Nash performing his hit below along with a few reactions to the news of his passing. We offer our condolences to his loved ones.

