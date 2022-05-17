Scarface will be traveling across the United States to perform on his Farewell Tour, the legendary rapper announced on Tuesday. The performances come following his previously announced intention to retire from music.

The 32-city tour will kick off in Oakland, California before stopping in Los Angeles, Denver, Seattle, Washington D.C., Queens, Austin, and more, concluding in Odessa, Texas. Scarface will be backed by his band, Formaldehyde Funkmen, throughout the tour.



Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

The Farewell Tour announcement comes after Scarface was thought to have performed his final ever show at House of Blues in Houston last November. Ahead of the concert, he told Houstonia magazine that he was finished with his rap career.

“I’m done with the rap,” he said at the time. “If I could, I would love to go into a different lane of music. Maybe blues or rock. Maybe alternative. I want to do something different now.”

Scarface's career began back in the 1980s as a member of the Geto Boys, before later launching a successful solo career in his own right. His lyrics regarding mental health went on to influence countless rappers in the years following.

Tickets for the Farewell Tour will be going on sale on Wednesday, May 18.

Check out the full schedule for Scarface's Farewell Tour below.

