Saweetie was one of the many female artists who attended last night’s 2022 Billboard Women in Music event. The “Icy” rapper even performed her Billboard Hot 100 hit “Closer,” and accepted the 2022 Game Changer award, presented by her mother, Trinidad Valentin.

Saweetie performing at the Billboard Women in Music 2022 show - Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Valentin gave a beautiful speech about how “proud” she is of her daughter’s growth as an artist. She revealed that as a child, Saweetie had found a great interest in poetry after finding an old poem her mother had written. “Her poetry had turned into rhyming, and rhyming into rapping,” she explained.

She reflected on a conversation the two had when Saweetie graduated, when she had asked what her Plan B was if rapping didn’t work out. She remembered Saweetie telling her, “Mom, there is no plan B.” Valentin then went on to cheer her daughter on shouting, “Here’s to not having a Plan B, baby girl!”

Saweetie and her mom embrace at the Billboard Women in Music 2022 show - Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Fans on Twitter were quick to point out how “stunning” Saweetie’s mother looked while presenting her daughter’s award. “Ain’t no way this saweetie’s mom, sis looks 25,” one user commented.

Saweetie was quick to see the many different reactions to her mother’s beauty. She even responded to one tweet saying, “AND THAT'S WORD TO MY MAMA SHE DA FILIPINO QUEEEEEN.”

Check out Saweetie’s tweet below.