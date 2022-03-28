One thing about Saweetie? She's gonna make sure that figure is on display. On March 27th, the Grammy-nominated rapper was spotted at multiple functions in the Hollywood area, all of which saw her rocking increasingly daring outfits.

As Daily Mail reports, the 28-year-old kicked off her Sunday Funday at Elton John's viewing party on the city's west side with the likes of Heidi Klum, Christina Hendricks, and Lady Gaga, wearing a black floor-length gown with several bold cutouts strategically placed across her chest and hip area.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The garment was complete with a pair of long black gloves, topped with a sparkly silver ring. The rapper's honey-blonde hair was styled in a beehive, with bangs and several face-framing pieces left to hang around her glammed-up cheeks.

For her next stop, Saweetie dropped by Vanity Fair's party, stepping out in a new – and even more revealing – little black dress. Featuring a deep V-neck cutout in the middle, she had her cleavage and toned stomach on full display. In the front, a high slit gave a peek at her legs, which were accentuated thanks to a pair of black heels, and a flowing train flattered the back of the look.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Finally, the California-born star made an appearance at JAY-Z's Chateau Marmont afterparty, where she was photographed holding part of her dress in place as she walked into the venue, draping a black blazer over her shoulders to help protect her largely exposed body.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Which of Saweetie's Oscar party looks is your favourite? Drop a comment below and let us know.

