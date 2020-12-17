Saweetie has been announced as a performer at the upcoming Bud Light Seltzer NYE Celebration, continuing her dominating week which also included a partnership with PornHub.

Marcus Ingram / Getty Images

“Be sure to ‘tap in’ to this year’s Bud Light Seltzer NYE Celebration with me as we bring in the New Year together with songs from my upcoming album, Pretty B*tch Music,” she said in a press release. “We’re going to dance and celebrate the ICY way right into 2021. I know that’s right!”

Saweetie will join Jack Harlow, Post Malone, and Steve Aoki as the performers who have currently been announced in the lineup. More artists will be announced in the coming weeks leading up through Dec. 31st.

There is any number of tracks Saweetie could perform, including “Tap In,” and “Back To The Streets,” or perhaps even her new single with Doja Cat, “Best Friends." The latter was infamously released early by her label, to her disappointment.

"I am extremely disappointed in my label for prematurely releasing a single I was so excited about," she wrote on Twitter after the song got out. "I feel disrespected. I’m hands on with ALL of my creative & had such a dope rollout for “best friends”. The thirst for clout & $ is real & it overrides the artists’ art." She continued to vent her disbelief, noting, "We put so much work into the visual & we shot for days for this super cinematic girl anthem. And for this to happen? wow."

