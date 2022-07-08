On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers were celebrating Filipino Heritage Night at Dodger Stadium. This meant that a guest was going to be throwing out the first pitch, and as it turns out, it was none other than famous artist Saweetie who is helping the Filipino community through her Icy Baby Foundation.

As you can see in the clip below, the artist got to throw the first pitch to Mookie Betts, who is the team's big superstar. Overall, it wasn't a bad throw at all as it only bounced once before reaching the Dodgers star. The pitch was also fairly straight, which is more than can be said for most people who throw the first pitch.

What was the most impressive part about her pitch is the fact that she did it while wearing four-inch nails. As you can see in the images down below, Saweetie's nails had some diamonds on them and they were quite long. Regardless, the artist made it work, and you can't help but admire the pitch she got off, all things considered.





After the game, Saweetie took to Twitter where she said "I love baseball." Needless to say, this was a pretty great experience for the artist, and we imagine she'd be down to do it again, in the future.