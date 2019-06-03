Saweetie Teams Up With TNT's "Claws" For Official Video To "My Type"

Saweetie gets icy with the cast of TNT's "Claws" for "My Type" video.

Bay-area bad girl Saweetie has been making waves in the industry as of late. The socialite's rise to stardom rests on the booming success of her take on "My Neck, My Back" by Khia which she uniquely remixed with her song "ICY GRL." And since the track's release, the rest has been history. The artist went onto release her debut project, ICY, which was well received. She also collaborated with G-Eazy & Rich The Kid on the London On Da Track bop "Up Now." Of course, we have to mention her adorable relationship with Migos-affiliate Quavo which only further places her on industry radar. The couple recently performed together in New York for Summer Jam. Indeed, Saweetie is definitely making a name for herself and we look forward to seeing what's next for her.

Now with the rise of yet another popular single, the ICY GRL just dropped a video for the song "My Type." The video features appearances by the cast members of TNT's hit television show "Claws." Amidst the star-studded video, we find Karrueche, Niecy Nash and Primetime Emmy award winner Carrie Preston amongst several others. The musical partnership announced the beloved series' new season.