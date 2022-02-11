Saweetie Taps H.E.R. For "Closer" Single

After causing a stir with her posts where she is seen posing up close with different men, Saweetie surprises fans with a new single. For months, the Bay Area star has spoken about working on this next season of her career as she buckles down in boot camp and works on her craft. There seems to have been several delays as it pertains to her official debut album Pretty B*tch Music, and while it is still unclear when that project is slated for arrival, Saweetie continues to roll out new music.

On Thursday (February 10) ahead of the New Music Friday crowd, the rapper shared her latest single "Closer," a track that features a look from R&B-Soul songbird H.E.R. The Grammy nominee didn't share whether or not "Closer" would appear on her debut, but those enigmatic social media posts may be leading up to the single's music video.

Stream "Closer" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I wanna fall in love for the weekend

Three boyfriends, I don't know where I'm sleepin' (Huh-uh)

We be thuggin', clubbin', f*ckin'

Order room service when we done that's the sequence

He know I'm a classy nympho

Keep it simplÐµ, you know what you here for