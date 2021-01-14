She's been grinding for years, building her internet popularity as an artist before her 2017 breakout hit "ICY GRL" began to make waves, and now Saweetie is relishing in her moment. The USC alum is preparing for the release of her anticipated album Pretty B*tch Music, and she's been making moves that landed her on Forbes's coveted "30 Under 30" list. Recently, Saweetie flaunted her latest major purchase, a private jet, and while she's been building her own success, she spoke with The Real about why, as a woman in the rap game, she felt the need to keep her relationship with Quavo under wraps when they first got together.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

When she previously appeared on The Real, Saweetite was hush-hush about her budding relationship with Quavo and wouldn't tell the hosts who she was seeing. “I do admit in the beginning it was difficult because as a woman, especially a woman in Hip Hop, they’re always trying to credit a man for a woman’s success, which is why I kind of tip-toed around the relationship," said the rapper. "That’s why I gave y’all the answer I gave back in the day. Now, I’m just continuing to persevere with success and just consistency. The relationship it just is what it is now."

"We love each other. We support each other. We give each other advice. So, it’s nice." Saweetie added with a laugh, "It’s cute and it’s relationship-y.” Check out her appearance on The Real below.