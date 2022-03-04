Saweetie is loving the attention her mother, Trinidad Valentin, has been getting since she appeared on stage to present her daughter with the Game Changer award at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music event.

The Pretty B*tch Music rapper took to Instagram following the event to show off her mom from some different angles, even giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at Valentin getting ready for the awards show. Fans were quick to notice the resemblance between the mother and daughter.

Saweetie and her mom on stage - Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

"Yall look like sisters. Not mom and daughter," said one fan. "How df y'all look like sisters," said another.

Saweetie had to repost the eye-catching mirror selfie with her mom for her Twitter followers to admire. She copied her caption from Instagram, "mahal kita mamaaa" followed with some loving emojis.

Twitter users were loving the mother-daughter post, but some thought Valentin looked even better than her daughter. "Your mama kinda ate you up idk," one user commented. "Why she eat you up like that," another one agreed.

She spent some time on Twitter this morning, retweeting some of her fans. She even retweeted an old video a fan posted of her and her mom jamming out to "High Maintenance," which was released back in 2018. In the video, the two are seen dancing and singing along to the verse where she mentioned the "Filipino Queen."

Check out the social media posts below. Safe to say Saweetie's mom is going to have her own spotlight after all of this.

[hhembed{"instagram":"Caqg8E5lOIG","format":"embed"}]]