Saweetie Shares Sports-Inspired Visual To "Fast (Motion)" Single

Last month, Saweetie shared her Pretty Summer Playlist, the first in what she says will be a yearly series. The Bay Area rapper shared that she intended to use the playlist to give shine to artists that she believes deserves more visibility, but what her fans have been waiting for is her anticipated debut studio album, Pretty B*tch Music. The project's release is expected to arrive sooner than later, especially considering Saweetie recently shared that she's been locked away at boot camp as she improves her skills.

On Friday (May 7), Saweetie intensified the hype around her forthcoming project by sharing a new single along with an accompanying video. "Fast (Motion)" is a catchy Pop-Rap track where Saweetie once again stays in her genre-blending lane. In the video, she highlights various sports including track, football, and basketball, while showing off her dancing skills.

Stream "Fast (Motion)" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Iciest b*tch in the whole damn land

I hit the road in an all-white Lam'

I keep a fresh set up on my hands

You don't like me, but you on my 'Gram

How you look? (How you look?), how you sound, ho?

I'm a boss, I'm a brat, hard to handle