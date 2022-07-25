From Kid Cudi stopping his set early due to disrespectful fans and Ye actually making an appearance at the festival after dropping out as a headliner, Rolling Loud Miami was most certainly the biggest Hip-Hop event of the weekend. Of all the artists who performed, Saweetie was one who managed to make headlines thanks to her performance of a spicy unreleased track titled "DONT SAY NOTHIN."

As previously reported, fans initially noticed that the "Don't you tell nobody we f*cking/Shut yo mouth n*gga, don't say nothing" hook of Saweetie's new track does bear some similarities to Monaleo's viral 2021 track "We Not Humpin." However, as more fans have started to deconstruct the lyrics from Saweetie's Rolling Loud performance, many have noticed that the song may actually be a response to all of the Lil Baby romance rumors that started flying late last year. In the song, Saweetie seemingly labels the QC rapper "a groupie," and she also seemingly addresses the rumors that he took her on a $100k shopping spree, calling it "light."

While the quality of the video makes it difficult to pinpoint exactly what she says throughout the performance, it sounds like Saweetie raps, "Why n*ggas always speaking on who I'm f*cking on/He must have got excited when I FaceTimed him with nothing on/Same h*es that's talking be the same ones I nutted on/100k? You know much paper I be touching on?/That's light, baby check my net worth."

"He got mad and told my business to the blogs?" Saweetie continues rapping. "N*gga pause, I'm appalled, N*gga chill out/Yeah I pull up and I bust and I peel out/Said he was a boss, but he talking like a groupie/I knew he wasn't ready for this pretty b*tch coochie."

Listen to the full clip for yourself below.

Do you think Saweetie's forthcoming song claps back at the Lil Baby shopping spree rumors, or does it confirm them? Let us know in the comments if you'll listen to "Don't Say Nothin'" when it drops.