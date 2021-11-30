Are they or aren't they dating has been the question roaming around social media as it pertains to rumors involving Lil Baby and Saweetie. The pair of rappers have been the talk of social media in recent days after a report alleged that they were seen shopping together. According to Hollywood Unlocked, they broke the story from a source who claimed that there was a video that showed Baby and Saweetie spending a few dollars at a luxury store. In fact, it was reported that Lil Baby dropped $100K on the "Tap In" hitmaker.

However, he would quickly jump into the online conversation by tweeting that he's single. What has unfolded has been a cluster of sorts, as Quavo chimed in to seeming suggest that they switch exes, and Jayda Cheaves, the mother of Baby's son, was seen "liking" Quavo's message.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

As the lot of them remain a topic of discussion for what has turned into a mess, Saweetie resurfaced with a brief, self-motivational update that some have been reading as a response to her ongoing controversy, especially following Quavo's post. Additionally, Lil Baby called out "b*tches" allegedly using his name for clout, but he didn't specify who he was speaking about.

"BUILT TO LAST [snowflake emoji]," the singer wrote hours ago. She hasn't addressed any of this directly and instead has been retweeting posts about her two Grammy nominations.