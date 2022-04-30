Saweetie has been laying low for a minute now, but all it took was one Instagram post for her to shake some things up.

The "My Type" rapper posted a photo dump of her wearing a colorful outfit onto IG. She sported a dark pink, satin spaghetti strap top with green, burgundy, blue, and pink sweatpants. To accessorize, she had on a purple cap, held a blue clutch, and wore blue furry, clog heels. To top it all off, the Icy Girl had to add on some diamonds around her neck and wrist.

Despite the fit of choice, it wasn't her style that caught everyone's attention-- it was her caption. Saweetie, whose real name is Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, wrote, "i miss my old boo but I ain't gone tell him."

The first person to pop into everyone's mind might have been her most recent partner, Quavo. The two rappers sparked dating rumors back in 2018 and confirmed their relationship shortly after in the same year. They quickly became a star couple, getting matching grills and gifting each other cars. However, the two called it quits last March after Saweetie revealed that she suffered too much betrayal while being with the Migos member.