From officially becoming a Grammy-nominated artist to making her debut as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live, Saweetie has had a busy past couple of months. Add an alleged secret romance with Lil Baby and a forthcoming project into the mix, and it's understandable why the "Best Friend" rapper has been spoken out about feeling overworked.

Judging by her tropical photo dump on Wednesday, it appears that Saweetie has finally gotten some rest this week, and on Friday, she has returned with a shocking new Instagram post.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

In another steamy photo dump, the "Tap In" artist has revealed a stunning new look: a blonde buzzcut. Over a series of nine pictures, Saweetie shows off her body and her new haircut as she relaxes under palm trees and wades through the ocean. When sharing the post, the Icy Girl didn't reveal the reason as to why she cut her hair, but she did address her new look with a flood of emojis, including a bald woman's head, a palm tree, a flower, a water drop, a woman doing yoga, sparkles, and her signature snowflake.

See Saweetie's new haircut for yourself below.





Ever since the big reveal of her buzzcut on Instagram, Saweetie's fans have been losing their minds, with many fans commenting on how beautiful she looks with a low cut and others finding humor in the situation. Check out some Twitter reactions below.

Let us know in the comment section if you're feeling Saweetie's new look.