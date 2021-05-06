Bay Area rapper Saweetie knows what she wants out of life and she's manifesting it. She's taken a strong command over her social media presence, becoming one of the most popular rap personalities on the internet and earning a lot of engagement every time she posts. She's also presently working on developing as an artist, admitting that she's attending a camp to sharpen her skills in all areas. Clearly, Saweetie has a good head on her shoulders. As for her goals on the financial end, she's ready to speak her dreams into existence, looking to follow in the footsteps of businesswomen like Rihanna and Kylie Jenner.

During her latest interview with W Magazine, in which she addressed the public's reaction to her breakup with rapper Quavo, Saweetie spoke about what she aims to get out of her time on earth. When it's all said and done, she wants to be one of the top names on the Forbes list, detailing her plan to make close to a billion dollars.

"I have goals," explained the artist. "In quarantine, I did a lot of mood-boarding. I had mood boards for fashion, music, and lifestyle. Lifestyle would be, what kind of cars do I want to have? What kind of house? When do I want to have kids? If I want to be a fashion girl, how far do I go with that? If you want to be successful, you have to be detailed in life." She paused for a moment and showed her phone's screensaver to the interviewer, which reads "900 million." "I want 900 million dollars," she clarified. "I look at Rihanna. I look at Kylie. I look at all the girls who are working in the worlds that I’m in. I kind of averaged out the money between all these women I admire, and 900 million is the number. So if I’m having a bad day, I’m just like, 900 million, girl! Go!"

If she continues to level up and become a force in music, fashion, and other areas, Saweetie may very well reach her goals. Do you think she'll do it?

