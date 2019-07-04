Saweetie Returns To The Bay Area For "My Type" Visual

It's a street party.

The track has its own social media challenge and has become one of the rump-shaking songs of the summer, so it's only fitting that Saweetie delivers the official visual to her hit "My Type." The Bay Area rapper has come a long way from posting clips of her spitting bars on Instagram, and unsurprisingly she's relishing in the spotlight.

In March, Saweetie dropped off her ICY EP and has been promoting the record ever since. Her debut project only included one feature by the rapper's boyfriend, Migos member Quavo, and has been well-received by fans. In the visual for "My Type," Saweetie returns to the Bay and takes to the streets as she grabs Kelanhi, Kamiyah, and her crew and shows out. As expected, there's twerking going on at every turn, including Saweetie who drops it low on a basketball hoop. This music video comes weeks after she released a "My Type (Claws remix)" visual that featured cast members from the hit TNT show. Check out that video here.