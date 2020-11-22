Saweetie has responded to rumors that Quavo cheated on her with Lil Wayne's daughter, Reginae Carter, calling the allegations "fake news" on Twitter.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

"Quit spreading that fake news before y’all get Quavo ass in trouble cuz I don’t play that shit," the rapper wrote.

The rumors were sparked by comedian Gerald Huston who asked Quavo on Instagram Live comments "u still fucking colormenae?” The question came during Jeezy and Gucci Mane's epic Verzuz showdown. Huston has not clarified his comments since the story blew up on social media.

"Guys .. let’s not run with a story that was made in a VS comment area by someone I don’t even know," Reginae Carter said on Twitter after the rumors spread. "It’s really sick how miserable people can be very much fake news."

Quavo also denied the rumors, although he has since deleted the tweet. "Internet crazy man. Not Weezy daughter no!" he wrote.

After denying the rumors, Quavo decided to play Call of Duty with his followers, tweeting "COD AFTER DARK TOURNAMENT RIGHT NOW JOIN PS5 cross-play." Quavo was one of the few rappers to receive a Playstation 5 early, despite a shortage of stock for the highly sought after console.

