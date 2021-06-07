A few months ago, rapper Saweetie announced that she was giving away a Tesla Model S to one of her lucky fans. The contest was launched to support the Bay Area Princess' new single "Best Friend" with Doja Cat. While the initiative was strong and certainly helped to boost streams on the song, it would appear as though nobody actually ended up winning the new car.

This weekend, a fan called out Saweetie and accused her of "using her fans for streams." The former supporter says that she has stopped showing love to the rapper ever since realizing that she allegedly finessed her fans on the free Tesla.

Saweetie caught wind of the post and fought back against claims that her giveaway was a hoax the entire time, explaining what really happened.

"The fake news concerns me these days," she said, clearly frustrated about how people have been going against her over this. "*update* the 1rst winner was underage & the replacement is unresponsive so we have to go through the process again.. a true supporter knows my character &knows I don’t play about my business. U were never a fan babygirl let’s talk about that."

If you were hoping for a free car from Saweetie, you've still got a chance to win. Cross your fingers and hope for the best!