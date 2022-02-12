Ahead of the New Music Friday fray, Saweetie delivered a new single that arrived with assistance from Grammy-winning songbird H.E.R. The pair seemed like an unlikely duo for some, but Saweetie's fans quickly took to social media to praise her latest effort, "Closer." The rapper has been on an unstoppable, meteoric climb within the last few years but that success has come with criticism. Saweetie has taken hits over her live performances and her releases, and it is speculated that those conversations have aided in why she has delayed the release of her debut album, Pretty B*tch Music.

With each hit, Saweetie usually returns with a playful response as she brushes off naysayers, and after someone made an observation about "Closer," the Bay Area rapper did just that.

After listening to the track, a social media user stated that to them, "Closer" sounded like a song that is played in a retail store—specifically, Forever 21. Saweetie responded to the critic over on TikTok where she placed a Forever 21 background behind her and pretended to be shopping as she listened to her new song.

Fans got a kick out of the display and Saweetie took it all in stride. It is unclear what the status of Pretty B*tch Music is at the moment, but we'll keep you updated as more news is shared. Check out Saweetie below.