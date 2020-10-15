Breaking up the week, the 2020 Billboard Music Awards took place last night and brought us plenty of noteworthy performances and coronation moments. It was a huge night for Post Malone, who will be heading home with nine new awards to add to his collection.

Post-show, the Utah resident felt like chopping it up with one of his most successful collaborators, Quavo, to get his much-deserved congratulations.

"Now We All Can Say Congratulations," wrote Quavo on his latest picture with Post Malone, who sent at-home viewers into a shock with his freshly-shaved head. The Migos rapper went on to tease more new music from the duo. "Posty 9 @billboard Awards We Up The Something."

Could they be releasing their next big hit soon? Only time will tell. Post Malone has admitted that he's working on an album but, as of right now, it's unclear when it will be released.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

In the comments, people theorized on what could be on the way, and Quavo's girlfriend Saweetie did her part in sending her well wishes, despite being a little annoyed.

"Congrats Post," wrote the "Tap In" star, who worked with Malone on the remix. She then directed her attention to Quavo. "Ok come home now."

It looks like loneliness got the best of the rising rapper, who just wanted some cuddle time with Quavo. Hopefully, she got her wish.