They teased some sort of collaboration last year, and while fans expected it to be music-centered, Saweetie and Cher have finally revealed their big secret. While at the BET Awards, Saweetie revealed, "Me and Cher are working on a really big campaign. I can't share too much because of contracts." At the time, the newly-bald rapper also shared that meeting the Pop icon derailed plans for the release of Pretty B*tch Music.

“I thought [the album] was done, but after I met her, I had an epiphany," said Saweetie last summer. "This album needs to have feelings, it needs to have soul, it needs to have spirit. And I have a lot of room for improvement, so I’m gonna work on that. And once it’s done, the album will be released.”

Earlier today (January 4), Saweetie unveiled their partnership and the two women have joined for a MAC Cosmetics ad. In their commercial, Saweetie asks Cher how she manages to stay ahead of the game and the music legend highlights her style.

"How’d we do it, @Cher [snowfalek emoji]?!!!" the rapper wrote in the caption. " Me and my new bestie have teamed up with @maccosmetics to challenge you to put their high-performance products to the test. Why? Because performance is EVERYTHING. #IKDR!!! Get my ICY look, set your challenge and show us what your M·A·C can do with #MACChallengeAccepted. #MACPartner"

Despite the criticism over her live performances, Saweetie knows how to secure a deal. Check out the ad below.