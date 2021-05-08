Saweetie is gearing up to unleash her highly anticipated debut project Pretty B*tch Music. She's seen considerable success with her latest single for the project "Best Friend" alongside Doja Cat, peaking at No.14 on the Billboard Hot 100 Charts. In the meantime, ahead of the record's release, she's been handing out features to various upcoming artists as part of her Pretty Summer Playlist compilation.

With a goal of earning a $900 million empire, it seems she's serious about putting in the work to do it. That being considered, fans were stunned to see the Icy Girl take to Instagram recently to live-stream herself busking on a boardwalk with a sign and a donation bucket.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sporting a neon pink bikini top and shorts, Saweetie stood on a small stoop as she performed her latest single "Fast (Motion)" from her upcoming debut effort. As she performed the track, the person recording pans to a sign reading "Pretty B*tch Summer Donations" placed in front of a clear container already populated with a few bills.

Fans were puzzled as to why an artist of Saweetie's stature would be doing such an activity. One fan theorized that the exercise may have been an assignment for her artist development bootcamp. "Please let this be an assignment for her boot camp," said one user. Another agreed, replying, "I think you guessed right! I could definitely see this as an exercise to up her performances. this would have my anxiety thru the roof."

If you recall, a few weeks ago Saweetie opened up about attending an artist development boot camp to strengthen areas of her craft "where she struggles with."

“Well for me, I’m gonna focus on what I struggle with — I struggle with breathing control, I’m gonna work on my dance moves, my details, all that good stuff, my body, my stamina, everything,” she explained.

Bootcamp activity or not, it's pretty fearless of Saweetie to perform so openly while still actively developing her performance skills.