She donned several sporty looks for her latest music video, but Saweetie couldn't avoid getting teased by her fans. The Pretty B*tch Music rapper is slated to release her debut album sometime this year, and the single she released today (May 7), "Fast (Motion)," is said to be included on the tracklist. The Pop-heavy Rap crossover arrived with a music video that showed Saweetie giving nods to fields of basketball, football, and track.

In one part of the visual, Saweetie is seen stretching—well, three Saweeties that is—before she takes off for what looks to be a light jog. Fans pointed out her awkward form.



Dave Kotinsky / Stringer / Getty Images

"Love to the Icy Gang but is this her first time running?" a tweet read. Saweetie found humor in it and issued an explanation. "LMAOOOOO it's not but y'all can roast me it was 4am on a mini treadmill I thought I was finna fall off [crying laughing emojis]." In fact, in high school and college, Saweetie was reportedly a sports star. The rapper has previously shared that she used to play volleyball, powderpuff football, and track.

“I grew up as an athlete, year-round, doing sports until about my sophomore year of college,” she told Teen Vogue back in 2018. “I feel like good competition is healthy and it’s necessary to excel. I love it.” Additionally, Saweetie's grandfather, Willie Harper, played for the San Fransisco 49ers. If you haven't already, check out Saweetie's latest single, "Fast (Motion)," below.

