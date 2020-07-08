Saweetie and Quavo continue to make everybody envious of their relationship following her romantic birthday surprise, but this time they're hitting the road on Quavo's motorcycle. The hip hop power couple have been together for almost two years now, and they show no signs of slowing down. In fact, you could even say they're speeding up, literally. On Tuesday (July 7th), Quavo shared a photo on Instagram of his boo on the back of his motorcycle with the caption, "ride my bike." In the shot, Saweetie is rocking some denim chaps and gloves, complete with the tiniest denim shorts known to man to accentuate her curves. If you didn't already know how much of a bombshell Saweetie is, this polaroid style picture is all the proof you need.

Last week, the "Tap In" rapper celebrated her 27th birthday on July 2nd with her man by her side. The festivities looked unreal, but one particular clip from her birthday bash went viral. Saweetie could be seen absolutely losing it with excitement after Quavo gifted her with not one, but two Birkin bags. These luxury accessories are very expensive and exclusive, so it's safe to say she was over the moon. Saweetie broke out into the splits before twerking while Quavo smiled in awe of his girl. These two are just too meant to be.