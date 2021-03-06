Saweetie has been slowly unveiling the rollout of her highly anticipated debut studio album Pretty B*tch Music. Throughout quarantine, the California-bred rapper has managed to maintain a heavy presence musically, in part due to a number of her songs going viral on TikTok. She's unleashed three singles from the album, beginning with the lead single "Tap In," followed by "Back to the Streets" with Jhené Aiko, and most recently "Best Friend" with Doja Cat. The self-proclaimed Icy Girl is now hinting to fans about who her next big-name feature is.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 27-year-old hinted to fans on Instagram that she's got a major feature in the works, dropping hints that the respective artist is a woman, and she's pretty legendary in her own right. "pretty b*tchin omw to the studio to do a feature for someone....... guess who," she penned in the caption of a photoset where she rocked a pink Birkin bag, Jordan 1s and an oversized hoodie. She continued, "hint: she's iconic."

While that was where the clues of who the anonymous feature ended, her track record of collaborations thus far points to it very likely being an iconic female rapper. While it could be legends like Lil Kim or Missy Elliot, most fans think the "My Type" rapper is suggesting she has a Nicki Minaj collaboration on the way.

She recently released the second version of her "Best Friend" single with an added verse from Stefflon Don. Who do you think Saweetie may have an upcoming collaboration with? Let us know down in the comments.