Saweetie Grabs Becky G & Melii For Latin Remix Of "My Type"

Chantilly Post
September 20, 2019 12:46
My Type (Remix)

My Type (Remix)
Saweetie Feat. Becky G & Melii

Saweetie's grabbed two Latina babes for a remix.


The second Saweetie dropped off her hit track "My Type," fans, new listeners and gyals everywhere lost it. The beat and lyrical content make it hard for anyone to not rap along. When the video dropped for the beat, showing a street party in the Bay Area and Saweetie twerking on a basketball hoop, the track's status elevated landing her a placement on Billboard's Hot 100

We've already been blessed with a remix of the song with the likes of City Girls and Jhene Aiko and now we've received another rendition with a Latin remix featuring Becky G and Melii. Both ladies rap their verse in their language adding a spicy, much-appreciated flair to the song. "DAS MY TYPE!! With some Latina vibes from me & @Melii! 🔥 Shoutout to my girl @Saweetie for having me on this fire track ❤️💎 #MyTypeLatinRemix disponible ya!" Becky G wrote of her feature

Stream and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Hennessy on my lips
Take a little sip
Privacy on the door
I'ma make the shit grip

Saweetie
