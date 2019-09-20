Saweetie Grabs Becky G & Melii For Latin Remix Of "My Type"

The second Saweetie dropped off her hit track "My Type," fans, new listeners and gyals everywhere lost it. The beat and lyrical content make it hard for anyone to not rap along. When the video dropped for the beat, showing a street party in the Bay Area and Saweetie twerking on a basketball hoop, the track's status elevated landing her a placement on Billboard's Hot 100.

We've already been blessed with a remix of the song with the likes of City Girls and Jhene Aiko and now we've received another rendition with a Latin remix featuring Becky G and Melii. Both ladies rap their verse in their language adding a spicy, much-appreciated flair to the song. "DAS MY TYPE!! With some Latina vibes from me & @Melii! 🔥 Shoutout to my girl @Saweetie for having me on this fire track ❤️💎 #MyTypeLatinRemix disponible ya!" Becky G wrote of her feature.

Stream and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Hennessy on my lips

Take a little sip

Privacy on the door

I'ma make the shit grip