Since her ugly breakup with Quavo last month, Saweetie has been minding her business and focusing on her craft. The "Best Friend" rapper has graced the cover of Cosmopolitan Magazine, extended her publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music, and landed a major placement on Demi Lovato's latest album Dancing With The Devil...The Art of Starting Over. Following the disturbing video that showed her and Quavo tussling in a public elevator, it appeared that Saweetie was catching a stride and heading in a positive direction.

However, today doesn't seem to be Saweetie's day because in addition to Quavo basically confirming that he did in fact have her Bentley repo'd, several Hip-Hop fans have taken to Twitter to voice their disdain for her latest single with Gwen Stefani. While it hasn't gotten nearly as much hate as YBN Nahmir's "Soul Train," "Slow Cap" isn't winning over many of the Icy Girl's fans.

The bubble gum pop record features a guest verse from Saweetie, which begins with the cringey opening bar, "Clap, clap, clap, clap, clap." While her verse does improve as it goes on, it wasn't enough to save the song from its sugary and childish aesthetic, and as a result, fans have taken to Twitter to get their jokes off at Saweetie's expense.

Watch the video for "Slow Clap" above and check out the reactions from Twitter users below.