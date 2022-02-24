Back on Christmas Eve, Saweetie shocked her fans when she posted an Instagram carousel of her sunbathing in a pastel-colored bikini, complete with a blonde buzzcut. The day before, she had posted a series of her stunting with bright red hair down to her waist.

Some loved it, and some hated it. But many have been wondering if she actually did cut her hair to begin with, and if so, why?

The Icy queen sat down with Power 106's Bryhana, where she was asked about what had inspired the big chop.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"Meditation, as crazy as it sounds, because I just found so much clarity within myself," Saweetie explained. "I wanted to start over and I did research about hair and hair holds a lot of energy. And I really wanted to just feel new and fresh with this new music. I won’t say new me. But elevated me. I really just wanted to start over again."





Saweetie defined this elevated self as someone who "meditates, she’s centered, she has clarity, she knows what she wants, she puts her foot down." She went on to explain that she has "created more boundaries" around herself, in the mental space and in the business space. She recommends that "everyone should do that."

Check out the interview below.