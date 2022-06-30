Her fans haven't been without new releases, but Saweetie has been taking her time in giving them her official debut album. For years now, the Bay Area hitmaker has been working on Pretty B*tch Music, and for a moment there, it seemed as if there was a release date on the horizon. However, with each new wave of gossip came a letdown when Saweetie and her team once again confirmed that PBM wasn't ready for the world quite yet.

This evening (June 29), Saweetie penned a note to her "Icy Family" explaining the delay.



Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

"There past couple of years have been a growing experience for me as an artist, human, but most importantly a WOMAN [red rose emoji]," wrote Saweetie. "I have realized my purpose with the platform God have given me which is why I have taken my time with releasing music this time around [praying hands emoji]." Through hours of [stars emoji] self-reflection [stars emoji] I have realized that Pretty B*TCH music is not an album- it's a movement."

She continued, "It's a culture. It's a language. It's a lifestyle. We not rushing art, we taking our time! [snowflake emoji] This ain't no microwave sh*t It's baking & it will definitely be worth the taste [red heart emoji]."

Saweetie has often found herself on the receiving end of criticism from the public due to her live performances, and she has previously stated that she was locked in, working on a boot camp of sorts to make sure she was at her best.

Check out Saweetie's post below.



Instagram