Saweetie likely didn't envision the impact her comment about Birkin bags would have but, alas, here we are, weeks removed from a high-spirited debate that brought out opinions from women, men, girls, and boys.

While many of us cannot afford the much-desired Hermès purse, Saweetie and a number of other celebrities have been pushing it in music, on social media, and more, with the "Tap In" star suggesting that, if your man doesn't buy you one, he doesn't deserve you.

The comments were made on Instagram Live, with her boyfriend Quavo simply shrugging and co-signing the sentiment.

Weeks later, Saweetie is re-visiting the debate, explaining the intent behind her initial statement.

"Let’s talk about the discourse," joked Saweetie in a new interview with Brooklyn White of Girls United. "For me, a Birkin is symbolic of a gift. So to people coming in, talking about ‘Oh, I’m going to get my girl property,’ why don’t you get her property and a Birkin."

She went on to clarify that she simply believes that men should spoil their partners, using the Birkin bag as her example.

"My sentiments behind that were just, you know, spoil your girl," said Saweetie. "Spoil her with your loyalty, your energy and how you treat her."

She did not take back the comment but she said that its impact reminded her of how much her platform has grown in the last few years.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The rapper is currently prepping the release of her debut studio album Pretty Bitch Music, which will be out next year.

[via]