Saweetie Drops Off Another "My Type" Remix With Wale, French Montana & Tiwa Savage

Saweetie's Icy EP single is still making its rounds, specifically the beloved track "My Type." We've already been treated to a Latin remix of the song with Becky G and Melii as well as a remix by Jhene Aiko and City Girls and now we got another one to add to the collection. Saweetie has grabbed none other than French Montana, Wale and Nigerian artist Tiwa Savage for a hot rendition of the song.

The new mix is apart of a remix compilation tape that features the above tracks and other re-works including a Dillon Francis and Kat Nova mix respectively.

"I think it’s the chorus. It has a lot of great and flamboyant energy, it makes people feel good. Literally people who don’t even understand the lyrics love the song," Saweetie told Variety when discussing her song and why she thinks it connects with so many people.

Stream and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

New wrist, new whip, ride around dipped

I can see why, all these basic hoes pissed

Bust down wrist, not a bust down bitch (Ah)

Said I want your man, no the fuck I don't sis