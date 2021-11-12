mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Saweetie Drops "Get It Girl" From "Insecure Season 5 Soundtrack"

Erika Marie
November 12, 2021 00:42
Get It Girl
Saweetie

The Bay Area rapper helps Issa Rae & Co. close out the beloved series with a new single.


If Saweetie's new single sounds familiar, it should. The rapper's latest track "Get It Girl" was teased earlier this month when it was featured in a Beats By Dre commercial, and while some believed that the song would be included on Saweetie's long-awaited project, it showed up on the soundtrack to the final season of Insecure.

Issa Rae's beloved series is coming to an end and like each of the previous seasons, this final bow received a soundtrack that features some of Rae's favorite artists. In addition to her inclusion on the soundtrack, Saweetie is also preparing for her Saturday Night Live performance next week as she is slated as a musical guest on the coveted sketch-comedy series.

We'll keep you updated on that performance, but in the meantime, stream "Get It Girl" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Long ass nails like some crab legs
Team stay supreme never average
How you always disappearing from the side b*tch

Saweetie Insecure: Music From The HBO Original Series, Season 5
