It may be time for another Saweetie single and she's previewing her new music for the world. We all bore witness to the public meltdown of her relationship with Quavo, and while it's unknown when they officially called it quits, both rappers have made it clear that they've moved on. Some believe that they've been taking subliminal jabs at one another in their music, and it may be Saweetie's turn, judging from the lyrics of this new track.

Saweetie recently appeared in video clips where listeners received a full taste of what's on the horizon for the rapper. "He treated me wrong now you f*ckin' me right / He buy me flowers you flood me with ice / Huh, I wanna thug n*gga, yeah / I love a thug n*gga," she's heard rapping in one the clip.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

"He bout that talk but see you bout that life / I wanna thug n*gga." In a second clip, Saweetie hypes herself up with her own rhymes as she enjoys her tunes. She previously shared that she's been under artist boot camp as she perfects her skills and her fans are ready for her to release her forthcoming anticipated official debut album, Pretty B*tch Music.

The project is expected to arrive sometime in the summer and we'll keep you updated on that once more information has been shared. In the meantime, check out Saweetie's previews as well as a few reactions below.