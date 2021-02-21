Saweetie is gearing up to release her first full-length debut album Pretty Bitch Music later this year. The self-proclaimed Icy Girl recently unleashed "Best Friend" with assistance from Doja Cat as the third single from the project, while "Tap In" and "Back to the Streets" with Jhené Aiko were released as the first and second single respectively. As she continues to prep for the full rollout, the 27-year-old has been serving non-stop looks as she preps different promotional material.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Yesterday (February 21), the "Tap In" artist debuted a daring new blonde bob on her Instagram page. Uploading a short clip of a stylist working on the finishing touches of the style, she captioned the video, "idk it’s giving 90s super model or Netflix serial killer u decide." One person wrote of the hairstyle, "It’s giving Saweetie Houston mama."

Another user joked that she bared a striking similarity to R&B singer Mary J. Blige. "Put on some thigh-high boots and you giving Mary J Blige," penned the commenter. Others compared Saweetie to Whitney Houston, while someone noted "Faith Evans has 24 hours to respond."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @saweetie

Another user joked the hairstyle was giving Dora--a sexy Dora, if anything. A few months back, she debuted a similar short style claiming she had chopped her real locks off, which left fans. The hairstyle was eventually confirmed as a wig, and she can be seen rocking the style in the "Tap In" video.